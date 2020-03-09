SASKATOON -- dir="ltr" style="line-height:1.8666666666666667;margin-top:0pt;margin-bottom:14pt;"> A pilot who happened to be out for a flight managed to capture footage from the sky that shows the scale of a chemical fire that sparked over the weekend at a Nutrien potash facility.

Fire crews were on the scene late Saturday night battling the fire at the company's Vanscoy mine.

Members of the Saskatoon Fire Department and the R.M. of Montrose Fire Department worked well into Sunday morning fighting the blaze involving three storage tanks.

Richard Turinski was flying in the area Sunday and captured a towering pillar of thick black smoke rising from the facility.

As of Monday morning the fire was still burning, decreasing in intensity, and Nutrien hopes to have it extinguished sometime on Monday.

Nutrien says the site was operating at half capacity at the time of the fire. The company expects the fire will have a minimal effect on its business.

Regular operations at the site are on hold.