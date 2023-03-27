Wastewater data shows uptick in Saskatoon COVID-19 infections

There was a slight increase in COVID-19 infections in Saskatoon in the past week, based on the latest University of Saskatchewan wastewater data.

Researchers said the presence of viral particles was up by 19.6 per cent, based on an average of three daily measurements in the week ending on March 22.

This level of virus is considered medium for Saskatoon, the researchers say.

In Prince Albert, the presence of the virus was down by 27.7 per cent in the week ending on March 20.

In North Battleford traces of the COVID-19 virus were up by just over 80 per cent in the week ending on March 19, according to the report.

All three cities’ wastewater samples predominantly showed traces of the R346T sub-variant of the virus.

The U of S researchers release the report on the city’s wastewater every Monday.