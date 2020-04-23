SASKATOON -- Hand washing has been one of the top tips from health officials, but it's leading to some other problems. Luckily, Jess Tetu from Just For You Day Spa shared some advice with anchor Stephanie Massicotte on CTV Saskatoon's Morning Live.

What can we do to help those hands?

Mainly, you're going to want to focus at night time before you go to bed, when you're not going to be washing your hands again for a while. You're going to want to apply something nice and hydrating. I suggest something like a shea butter without a lot of fragrance, just pure shea butter is fine. Try to stay away from overly fragrant product.

Then I would suggest wrapping your hands in saran wrap or plastic and if you have something like a heated mitt or a cotton glove you can apply those. If you don't have those at home, you're going to want to use a heating pad, a hot water bottle, something like that, you can wrap it in a towel. Sit 10-20 minutes if you can and don't wash your hands again before you go to sleep.

Do that every night and it will really combat the cracks especially. And then secondly, when you are washing your hands, stay away from overly fragrant cleanser because it's just going to irritate any problematic areas on your hands.

What do you suggest when it comes to nail care?

Honestly just keep your nails trimmed, file them, shape them, keep your cuticles pushed back. You could use a nail strengthener. Everyone who is removing their nails because they don't have a salon right now, I strongly suggest reaching out to us or another professional aesthetician, to ask for advice on how to remove gel nails, tips, anything like that.

We don't want to be tearing them off and damaging your real nails so investing in a nice file and a good hydrater for your nails is really all you need.

Any tips on keeping our feet looking nice?

I would suggest picking up a good foot file, something that is professional if you can. Two-sided to get rid of the deep calluses and then just soften. Paint your toes if you can. We've put together some at-home spa professional kits for you, if you're interested. Those are all on sale right now. Just so you can take care of yourself until you can come back in and see us, so we can take care of you.

Can you do that same trick with the towel and saran wrap on your feet as well?

Absolutely. I suggest using something more medicated. We have a couple items that are specifically designed for cracking heels. Buff your feet with your foot file after you get out of the bath tub, when that callus is soft. Buff them, apply your callus cream or medicated cream to help with cracks and then again, same thing, wrap them in plastic. You can even use cotton socks. I've used cotton socks on my hands, just to trap in that moisture so that it doesn't escape and get all over your sheets as well.

Mother's Day is just around the corner and even though we may not be able to be with mom, we can still spoil her.

Absolutely. So we've put together 20 different packages that you can pick up curbside ... we're shipping out all across Saskatchewan to our other locations. You can pick them up curbside, you can have them shipped, or you can purchase a gift card. We have 20 per cent off gift cards online right now, which we've never done before, to honour the moms who are probably going a little crazy at home right now.

And you're also giving back to those essential workers. Tell us about this initiative?

So I was thinking about something we could do to give back to these amazing, wonderful people who are risking their lives everyday. So I got girls from each of our locations to hold up a sign. We did a little video. The video went viral. We got just about 40,000 views in a week. So, every week you can nominate an essential worker, it doesn't matter what industry and every week we will give a $100 JFY gift card to an essential worker, so they can come in and pamper themselves.