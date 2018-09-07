

CTV Saskatoon





An arrest warrant has been issued for 32-year-old Tyrone Nontell for second degree murder in the homicide of Tyrell Bird, Prince Albert Police said in a news release.

Bird was shot June 28 in an alley of the 200 block of 9th Street East. He remained in hospital on life support until July 2 when he died of his injuries, police say.

Anyone with information about the offence, or the whereabouts of Nontell, is asked to contact the Prince Albert Police or Crime Stoppers.

Nontell is described as five-foot-ten with a medium build.