An arrest warrant has been issued for Nigel William Stonefish, 30, of Saskatoon, who Saskatoon police believe is responsible for a shooting on Jan. 12.

A 41-year-old man was taken to hospital in serious but stable condition that morning after being shot in the 100 block of Avenue T South, police say.

Stonefish is wanted for aggravated assault, recklessly discharging a firearm and several other offences.

He and the victim know each other, police say.