Warrant issued for suspect in shooting
CTV Saskatoon
Published Wednesday, January 16, 2019 1:04PM CST
An arrest warrant has been issued for Nigel William Stonefish, 30, of Saskatoon, who Saskatoon police believe is responsible for a shooting on Jan. 12.
A 41-year-old man was taken to hospital in serious but stable condition that morning after being shot in the 100 block of Avenue T South, police say.
Stonefish is wanted for aggravated assault, recklessly discharging a firearm and several other offences.
He and the victim know each other, police say.