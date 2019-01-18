

CTV Saskatoon





An arrest warrant has been issued for the suspect in a stabbing that happened last week.

Abirawan Aninda Khan, 20, of Saskatoon, is wanted for aggravated assault, police said in a news release.

Khan is described as five-foot-nine with a slim build, long brown hair and beard. His right arm and shoulder are heavily tattooed.

A 22-year-old man was stabbed at an apartment building the 300 block of 6th Avenue North on Jan. 11.

The victim told police he was involved in a fight inside an apartment and had been stabbed.

He was taken to hospital in stable condition.

Although the victim and Khan were unknown to each other, investigators don’t believe this was a random incident.