SASKATOON -- An arrest warrant has been issued for a 26-year-old woman after she allegedly abducted a baby from a home on the One Arrow First Nation northeast of Saskatoon.

On Nov. 14, at around 6:45 p.m. Wakaw RCMP said it received reports of several disturbances on the One Arrow First Nation.

During an investigation, Mounties were told one of these disturbances involved an adult woman entering a home and allegedly assaulting another woman, before leaving with a four-month-old baby boy, RCMP said in a news release.

Less than an hour later the baby was located at a different residence on the First Nation, RCMP said, adding the suspect was known to the victims and no weapons were used in this incident.

RCMP identified a suspect vehicle at around 7:40 p.m., but when officers conducted a traffic stop, they located a man and a woman, police said. However, officers did not locate the suspect believed to be involved in the alleged abduction, police said.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Tori Sutherland. She’s described as a thin-build woman with brown eyes and black hair, standing five feet, four inches tall weighing about 120 pounds. Police said she was traveling on foot.

The public is advised not to approach Sutherland and to call 911 immediately if she is seen.