Warmer temperatures arrive this afternoon: This is your Saskatoon forecast
Published Thursday, February 27, 2020 5:56AM CST
SASKATOON -- We’re setting up for daytime highs to reach the plus territory. But, with the warmup comes the risk of sleet.
This freeze/thaw game will continue into the weekend, with more precipitation possible on Saturday.
Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:
Today – PM Snow Showers
High: 2 C
Evening: 0 C
9pm: -4 C
Friday – Partly Cloudy
Morning Low: -9 C
Afternoon High: 3 C
Saturday – PM Snow Showers
Morning Low: -9 C
Afternoon High: 3 C