SASKATOON -- We’re setting up for daytime highs to reach the plus territory. But, with the warmup comes the risk of sleet.

This freeze/thaw game will continue into the weekend, with more precipitation possible on Saturday.

Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:

Today – PM Snow Showers

High: 2 C

Evening: 0 C

9pm: -4 C

Friday – Partly Cloudy

Morning Low: -9 C

Afternoon High: 3 C

Saturday – PM Snow Showers

Morning Low: -9 C

Afternoon High: 3 C