SASKATOON -- The breeze blows from the Southeast at a moderate speed Tuesday.

Temperatures crawl slowly higher as we look to heat up heading into the long weekend. Plenty of sunshine is expected as a ridge of high pressure works out of the prairies.

Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:

Today – Mostly Sunny

High: 13 C

Evening: 12 C

Wednesday – Mostly Cloudy

Morning Low: 1 C

Afternoon High: 12 C

Thursday – Mostly Sunny

Morning Low: 0 C

Afternoon High: 20 C