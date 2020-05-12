Warmer and windier: This is your Saskatoon forecast
Mike Ciona
Published Tuesday, May 12, 2020 6:14AM CST
SASKATOON -- The breeze blows from the Southeast at a moderate speed Tuesday.
Temperatures crawl slowly higher as we look to heat up heading into the long weekend. Plenty of sunshine is expected as a ridge of high pressure works out of the prairies.
Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:
Today – Mostly Sunny
High: 13 C
Evening: 12 C
Wednesday – Mostly Cloudy
Morning Low: 1 C
Afternoon High: 12 C
Thursday – Mostly Sunny
Morning Low: 0 C
Afternoon High: 20 C