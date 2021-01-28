Advertisement
Warmer air returns to the province, as we wake to a light dusting of snow: This is your Saskatoon forecast
Mike Ciona
Published Thursday, January 28, 2021 5:55AM CST
SASKATOON -- Winds will continue to make their mark, but things are vastly improved over the earlier part of the week.
More seasonal conditions carry us through the end of January.
Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:
Today – Partly Cloudy.
High: -11
Evening: -13
Friday – Mostly Cloudy.
Morning Low: -15
Afternoon High: -9
Saturday – Mostly Cloudy
Morning Low: -17
Afternoon High: -11