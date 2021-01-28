SASKATOON -- Winds will continue to make their mark, but things are vastly improved over the earlier part of the week.

More seasonal conditions carry us through the end of January.

Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:

Today – Partly Cloudy.

High: -11

Evening: -13

Friday – Mostly Cloudy.

Morning Low: -15

Afternoon High: -9

Saturday – Mostly Cloudy

Morning Low: -17

Afternoon High: -11