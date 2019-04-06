

The Canadian Press





Police in the Saskatoon area are asking for the public's help in the search for two missing Indigenous teens.

RCMP in Warman, Sask., northeast of the city, say the girls were reported missing on Thursday.

They were last seen at Ranch Ehrlo, a non-profit youth facility in nearby Martensville.

Thirteen-year-old Shaunte Sparvier-Wolfe is described as about five feet six inches tall, 110 pounds with medium-length dark hair, and was last seen wearing all red clothing.

Fourteen-year-old Niki Scott is five-seven, 135 pounds with medium-length dyed red hair and lines shaved into her eyebrows.

She was last seen wearing a grey long-sleeve shirt with a black T-shirt over top and black track pants.