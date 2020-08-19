SASKATOON -- Warman RCMP is asking for help finding a 22-year-old man who never made it to work.

Travis Curtis Berger, of Grandora, left his home go to his new job as a roofer in Saskatoon Aug. 5, police said in a news release.

He never arrived and his family has not seen him since that morning, which is unusual for him.

His family and police are worried for his safety.

He is described as Indigenous with a strong build, five-foot-10 and 260 pounds with brown hair and black eyes.

He was last seen wearing black shorts, a t-shirt and work boots.

He drives a grey 2004 two-door Honda Civic with the Saskatchewan plate 469 LVX.