Warman RCMP asking for help to locate missing man last seen in Saskatoon
Published Saturday, May 1, 2021 11:32AM CST
Warman RCMP are continuing to search for 23-year-old Travis Curtis Berger. (Submitted by Martensville RCMP)
SASKATOON -- Warman RCMP are continuing to search for 23-year-old Travis Curtis Berger.
His last known location is Saskatoon, police said in a news release.
Police say he's been known to drive his Grey 2004 Honda Civic.
Anyone with any information is requested to call the Warman RCMP at 306-975-1670 or to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).