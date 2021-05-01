SASKATOON -- Warman RCMP are continuing to search for 23-year-old Travis Curtis Berger.

His last known location is Saskatoon, police said in a news release.

Police say he's been known to drive his Grey 2004 Honda Civic.

Anyone with any information is requested to call the Warman RCMP at 306-975-1670 or to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).