

Alexa Lawlor, CTV Saskatoon





Another recreational pot store has opened in Saskatchewan.

5Buds Cannabis, located in Warman, is licensed under Synergy Five Investments, which is a partnership between four companies owned by Indigenous communities: Athabasca Basin Development, Des Nedhe Group of Companies, Peter Ballantyne Group of Companies and Prince Albert First Nations Business Development.

The profits from 5Buds will be split between the companies, going directly back into the communities.

“Through the dividends it usually helps for infrastructure in our community like housing, and for sports and recreation, elder trip, and for jobs,” said Patrick Djonaire, from English River First Nation.

The store has no limit to the amount of cannabis customers can buy, said 5Buds’ retail and general manager Corey Tyacke.

“We have lots of product to distribute to paying customers. We are fully confident in our ability to keep operating and not shut down.”

5Buds will also have locations in North Battleford and Yorkton.