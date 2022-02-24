Warman, Martensville lead Sask. in population growth

From 2016 to 2021 the cities of Warman and Martensville experienced the highest rates of population growth in the province, placing first and second respectively, according to Statistics Canada.

Warman Mayor Gary Philipchuk says it was a pleasant surprise seeing his community grow at the rate it did, despite all the challenges it has faced over the past few years.

“It’s always exciting when you see your community grow,” he said.

Warman grew to 12,419 people from 11,020 — an increase of 12.7 per cent. Martensville grew 9.3 per cent, to 10,549 from 9,655.

“I truly believe it’s our amenities that we have,” Philipchuk said. “We provide, great options for young kids where we have parks, schools, playgrounds.”

Philipchuk says the town also caters to seniors, which opens the city up to more people eyeing it as a place to live. He cited their golf course and proximity to Saskatoon.

Peter Ens moved to Warman from Martensville nine months ago for the rec centre to watch his grandsons play hockey.

“There’s more of everything here,” he said. “I like it here since there's a lot to get at, the streets are kept pretty clean.”

Ens also enjoys the proximity of stores and restaurants, so he doesn’t have to always drive.

In Martensville, long-time resident Heidi Hale endorses the community as a warm and welcoming place to live.

“We love the community, we love the friendly people,” said Hale. “We have awesome hockey programs, soccer programs, we have an awesome aquatic centre - the Martensville Athletic Pavilion.”

As the two communities experience a surge in population, they are facing challenges. Warman is seeking funding for its recreational facility to add a second rink since it's feeling a “pinch” with hockey.

According to Philipchuk, Warman and Martensville are also the only two cities in the province without a hospital.

“We are working with the government right now were to try and find what would work in our area that really complements what they're currently doing in Saskatoon,” he said.

Saskatoon was the third fastest-growing city in the province, increasing by 7.7 per cent.