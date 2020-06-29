SASKATOON -- A 23-year-old Warman man faces drug charges after a three-week investigation, RCMP say.

Officers arrested Ashton Kulcsar during a traffic stop June 25 in the 600 block of Pebble Beach Boulevard.

A search warrant was executed at his home in the 500 block of Snead Lane in Warman and officers searched three vehicles.

Investigators seized 9.5 ounces of cocaine packaged for distribution as well as $14,000 cash, packaging material consistent with cocaine trafficking and three vehicles, according to a news release.

Kulcsar has been remanded into custody and is scheduled to make his first court appearance on Monday.