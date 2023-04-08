Warman fire rescue warns of ice crossing after car accidently submerged

Warman Fire Rescue responded after a car fell through the ice at Clarkboro River Crossing Friday.

A Facebook Post by Warman Fire Rescue said that everyone escaped the vehicle safely. A photo from the site shows headlights underneath the icy water.

Warman Fire Rescue warns people that the river is open and not safe to cross.

The crossing connects Warman and Aberdeen at Grid Road 784, also called Warman Ferry Road, according to its Facebook page. A ferry runs over the South Saskatchewan River at the crossing from mid-April to mid-November, while the river is free of ice, the Facebook page said.