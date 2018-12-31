A bar in Warman and transportation company are teaming up to ensure people have a sober ride home on New Year’s Eve.

“We wanted to do something so that people could enjoy themselves, but also get home safely. So we sponsored the free ride home and we linked it to Prairie Transit to do that,” said Elaine Cousen, owner of Tosh’s Bar and Grill.

Cousen said her choice to pre-pay for customers’ Prairie Transit rides was inspired by Sophie Schnurr.

Schnurr, 11, was killed in a crash on Highway 305 – days before Christmas. RCMP are still investigating the collision, but believe alcohol was a factor.

“With the family that lost the dear little girl, we decided that it was really time that the community stepped up and provided a safe ride home so that we'd have no more tragedies,” said Valerie King, owner of Prairie Transit.

Prairie Transit vehicles will be parked outside the bar to provide drives to Warman, Martensville and Osler.

Tips given to bar staff and drivers will be donated to the Schnurr family.