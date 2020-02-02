SASKATOON -- Nutrien Wintershines wrapped up on Sunday, after what organizers say was another very successful year.

Kim Ali, event coordinator at Wintershines, was happy to see the large crowds come out to experience a festival that celebrates all that winter has to offer.

"It’s been an exciting week, we’re really excited by all the crowds that have come out," Ali said.

"All the people that had so much fun, the food that got eaten, the soup, and everything, it was such a wonderful week."

Ali says the warmer weather the festival experienced may have helped bring a few more people out to experience all the activities the festival has to offer.

Planning is already in place for next year’s festival.