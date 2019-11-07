Halloween is in the rear-view mirror, and it’s time to find some November entertainment! Here are a few options from Brit’s Picks.

Just for Laughs Comedy Night in Canada – November 8th – TCU Place

Legendary Canadian funny man Rick Mercer headlines a night of laughs, which includes Ali Hassan, Debra DiGiovanni and Ivan Decker. Tickets are $47-$57.

The Steadies – November 8-9th – Prairie Sun Brewery

Saskatoon’s reggae rockers are releasing their brand-new album ‘Tiro de Leone,’ and doing it in style with a pair of concerts at Prairie Sun Brewery on Broadway. You know this will be a great hometown party, so snag your tickets soon. The Friday night show is sold out, but tickets are available for Saturday. They range from $20-$35.

Saskatoon Symphony Orchestra and Jeremy Dutcher – November 9th – TCU Place

Speaking of great concerts, SSO teams up with Jeremy Dutcher on Saturday for a one-of-a-kind musical experience. Dutcher is a Juno award winner, and will perform 100-year-old recordings of indigenous songs. This is sure to be can’t-miss, so get your tickets at the box office. They range from $53-$73.

Remembrance Day Service – November 11th – SaskTel Centre

Lest we forget. The annual SaskTel Centre Remembrance Day service is Monday, November 11th. The choir begins singing at 9:25 a.m. and the event gets underway at 10:15 a.m. Admission is free.

