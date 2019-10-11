

Josh Lynn, CTV News Saskatoon





SASKATOON -- There will be a slight warming trend heading into the Thanksgiving weekend, but also some chilly evenings.

While a high of 5 C is expected for Friday, the high for Saturday will be 9 C.

Friday night will see a low of -8 C with Saturday night dropping to -9 C.

There will be plenty of sunshine Friday and just a touch of cloud cover on Saturday.

Sunday will be clear and sunny with a seasonably warm high of 8 C expected and an overnight low of just -3 C.

Thanksgiving Monday will be cloudy, with a cooler high of 5 C and a low of -2 C at night.

Temperatures will warm up later in the week a high of 10 C Wednesday.

Here’s the forecast for Saskatoon:

Today - Sunny

High: 5

Evening Low: -8

Saturday - Mainly sunny

High: 9

Low: -9

Sunday - Sunny

High: 8

Low: -3

Monday - Cloudy

High: 5

Low: -2

Tuesday - Sunny

High: 7

Low: -4

Wednesday - Mix of sun and cloud