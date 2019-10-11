Warm, sunny start to Thanksgiving weekend in Saskatoon
Josh Lynn, CTV News Saskatoon
Published Friday, October 11, 2019 10:46AM CST
Last Updated Friday, October 11, 2019 11:12AM CST
SASKATOON -- There will be a slight warming trend heading into the Thanksgiving weekend, but also some chilly evenings.
While a high of 5 C is expected for Friday, the high for Saturday will be 9 C.
Friday night will see a low of -8 C with Saturday night dropping to -9 C.
There will be plenty of sunshine Friday and just a touch of cloud cover on Saturday.
Sunday will be clear and sunny with a seasonably warm high of 8 C expected and an overnight low of just -3 C.
Thanksgiving Monday will be cloudy, with a cooler high of 5 C and a low of -2 C at night.
Temperatures will warm up later in the week a high of 10 C Wednesday.
Here’s the forecast for Saskatoon:
Today - Sunny
- High: 5
- Evening Low: -8
Saturday - Mainly sunny
- High: 9
- Low: -9
Sunday - Sunny
- High: 8
- Low: -3
Monday - Cloudy
- High: 5
- Low: -2
Tuesday - Sunny
- High: 7
- Low: -4
Wednesday - Mix of sun and cloud
- High: 10
- Low: 0