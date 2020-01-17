SASKATOON -- It’s been nearly 150 years since bison disappeared from the Saskatoon area - and Wanuskewin Heritage Park has now reintroduced a small herd.

“Their arrival is the culmination of a vision articulated in the Thundering Ahead campaign, but one that we have been waiting for since bison first left this landscape,” Wanuskewin CEO Darlene Brander said in a news release.

The herd consists of six females which arrived from Grasslands National Park in December, in addition to another five from Yellowstone National Park consisting of a mature bull and four pregnant females.

“By transferring Plains bison from Grasslands National Park to Wanuskewin in Saskatoon, Parks Canada is continuing its work as a leader in conservation and contributing to the global survival and well being of an iconic and majestic animal,” Jonathan Wilkinson, minister responsible for Parks Canada, said in the release.

More to come.