SASKATOON -- Wanuskewin Heritage site hosted the third annual Kôna winter festival, inviting the public to their site to experience plains culture as they enjoy a day filled with festivities.

The event aimed to celebrate Indigenous culture with more than 20 activities all throughout the day such as dog sledding, dancing, live music, and bison tours.

Darlene Brander, the CEO at Wanuskewin, was happy to have more mild weather in comparison to last year, and was eager herself to participate in different activities as she helped supervise throughout day.

According to Brander the day is about having fun, but also about education. She says she’s happy to work alongside people willing to continue the work being done at the heritage site.

"Part of the joy of working at Wanuskewin is that you have people that love to serve other people, love to share culture, love to share their knowledge. It’s a really great feeling, I’m lucky that way. The staff and I have a lot of fun together."

Food was also a big part of the day, with some special menu items helping to celebrate what Saskatoon has to offer.

Bison "Smokies” were available as well as Bison burgers using meat from Prairie grass-fed Bison in Biggar. The Smokie or Burger could be topped with home-made Saskatoon berry ketchup and the burgers had buns from local bakery Night Oven.