SASKATOON -- When Tara Janzen and Honey Constant approach the 15 Plains bison that call Wanuskewin Heritage Park home, they don’t simply hang back and watch the animals - they walk up to the fence with curiosity and excitement. Their fingers wrap around the wire fence in order to get as close as they can.

“They’re my cousins,” says Constant, as a few of the bison calves approach her for a closer inspection.

Janzen understands the importance of having a herd of bison call Wanuskewin home. She’s the Director of Development at Wanuskewin and worked with numerous stakeholders and groups to make this dream a reality.

“We wouldn’t be here without 6000 years of human stories, and we wouldn’t be here without 6000 years of future human stories,” she explains. “The bison in some way just remind us that we’re one small element in this whole, bigger picture. As the Elders have always said, Wanuskewin has always been bigger than all of us. It’s wonderful to be supported. It’s wonderful to be able to have just one tiny part of such a significant project that will have a lasting impact.”

This significance will be explored by Honey this fall with students from across Saskatoon. She’s a Senior Interpreter Guide at Wanuskewin and is finishing her Masters in Archaeology from the University of Saskatchewan at the park.

“Before COVID we actually created a whole new program,” Constant told YXE Underground host Eric Anderson. “It’s called Wahkohtowin Bison Kinship.”

It’s a two-hour specialty program for students aimed at grades four and up. The program talks about the story of the bison as a keystone species and how important they are to restoring grasslands. The second half of the course looks at the cultural side of the bison.



Wanuskewin is open again to the public after shutting down due to the pandemic, and also because of a 40 million-dollar renovation and expansion. Long-time visitors of the park will be impressed with many of the new amenities, while new visitors will enjoy the park’s rich history and natural beauty.



When visitors do arrive, Janzen and Constant will be there to share their passion and knowledge for the bison that call Wanuskewin home.