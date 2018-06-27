

CTV Saskatoon





Wanuskewin Heritage Park is searching for a new CEO.

The park announced Wednesday the departure of Dana Soonias and stated the search for a new executive will begin immediately.

“Dana came to Wanuskewin nearly 10 years ago when the park was going through a transitional time. He led Wanuskewin through periods of financial difficulty and is responsible for many positive changes. As the park continues to evolve, we offer sincere gratitude for his loyalty and years of service,” Candace Wasacase-Lafferty, the chair of Wanuskewin’s board of directors, said in a statement.

The reason for Soonias’s departure was not provided.

Senior managers will take over CEO duties until a replacement is found.