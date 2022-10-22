Want to save money? Try these tips

Rising costs can put a pinch in just about any budget. But a personal finance expert is offering some ways you can save and get the most out of your money.

According to Credit Counselling Society’s Sandra Fry, it begins with your budget.

“You got to know where you're at, like, what's your baseline before you can figure out what needs to be cut back,” she told CTV News.

“They could have really low rents, but maybe they're spending more on transportation or eating out,” she explained. “So, it's important to figure out what is life costing them and is it costing more than what they're earning?”

SAVE ON GROCERIES

Food prices continue to rise, according to Statistics Canada. They are now up 11.4 per cent.

Data released by Statistics Canada shows that food prices have risen more than inflation over the last 10 months.

Fry suggests some ways that consumers can be wiser when it comes to grocery and food purchases.

“Making sure you're actually doing some meal planning and you're trying to avoid shopping for convenience,” she said. “And figuring out which stores are cheaper. A big box store is going to be cheaper than your ... little specialty store.”

She also said it was important to look out for sales.

“I like to go on Monday mornings, right after the weekend, when all the clearance stuff from the weekend is on sale. Usually, you can get 30 per cent off.

“I think just being a savvy shopper helps as well.”

She said consumers should select store brands over name brands to save some money on products. Fry also recommends making food from scratch rather than buying pre-packaged items.

“The more things you can make from scratch, the more you're gonna save, rght? Because you're paying for convenience.”

She said for children’s school lunches, parents and kids can make things together, such as cookies, jello, or home-made "lunchable" assortments.

“Pack them yourself and they're going to be cheaper than buying the prepackaged stuff.”

HOUSEHOLD SAVINGS

There are some items in our homes that are also costing us money we could be saving, according to Fry.

“We've got a cell phone and a landline and cable and streaming. Well, maybe choose which one of those you want.”

She also recommended reaching out to service providers for deals.

“I did that recently with Rogers because I have my kids on the same plan ... and one of them kept going over with the data. So we phoned and found out they can give more data and my bill went down.”

She also suggested practical steps to reduce utility costs.

“Just turning down your thermostat a few degrees, right, and getting a sweater can save some of your energy costs.

“Trying to not run all your electronics and leaving all your lights on all the time. All that impacts your energy costs. Especially when you're not at home, or at night, turn that thermostat down. It doesn't need to be on full blast when you're not home.”

Fry suggested to reduce rent or mortgage costs, people could downsize their home or look for renters to help share the load.

TRANSPORTATION

Again, fry suggested driving vehicles that have good fuel ratings such as a smaller car over a truck or SUV or even leasing a hybrid.

“Look at carpooling or for anybody in a major centre, public transportation. It's a great way to save on fuel costs.”

CAA Saskatchewan has a list of fuel saving tips on their website, including:

Empty your vehicle of all items that are non-essential. The more a vehicle drags, the more fuel it consumes.

Ensure the air in your tires are not low.

Plan your trips to be efficient. Get all your errands lined up to complete in the same time span.

Don’t speed. Driving at a constant speed is the most fuel efficient.

Avoid idling, which can waste gas.

GETTING HELP

For those who are struggling financially, Fry said her organization can help with advice and recommendations to cut costs.

“We're happy to offer that service for free and can point out some things that they can do.

“If it's debt that's the straw that broke the camel's back then reach out for help, and we can give them free advice on what their choices are.”