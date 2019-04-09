Walk off the Earth, The Roots, among headliners at Jazz Fest
US Hip Hop/Soul/Funk group The Roots is pictured in 2010. (OLIVIER MORIN / AFP)
Published Tuesday, April 9, 2019 5:22PM CST
The SaskTel Saskatchewan Jazz Festival has revealed its headline acts.
Here are the dates of the performances:
- Walk off the Earth, June 21
- The Roots, June 22
- Lyle Lovett and His Large Band, June 23
- Johnny Reid, June 29
- Jann Arden, June 30
Ticket prices for the acts range from $60 to $85.
For the first time, the festival is set to feature a free series of music in the Bessborough Gardens
The festival runs June 21 -30.