The SaskTel Saskatchewan Jazz Festival has revealed its headline acts.

Here are the dates of the performances:

Walk off the Earth, June 21

The Roots, June 22

Lyle Lovett and His Large Band, June 23

Johnny Reid, June 29

Jann Arden, June 30

Ticket prices for the acts range from $60 to $85.

For the first time, the festival is set to feature a free series of music in the Bessborough Gardens

The festival runs June 21 -30.