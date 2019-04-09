The SaskTel Saskatchewan Jazz Festival has revealed its headline acts.

Here are the dates of the performances:

  • Walk off the Earth, June 21
  • The Roots, June 22
  • Lyle Lovett and His Large Band, June 23
  • Johnny Reid, June 29
  • Jann Arden, June 30

Ticket prices for the acts range from $60 to $85.

For the first time, the festival is set to feature a free series of music in the Bessborough Gardens

The festival runs June 21 -30.