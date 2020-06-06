SASKATOON -- Wakaw RCMP is requesting the public's help finding 14-year-old Isaiah Ermine.

His foster family has not heard from him since Wednesday and is worried for his wellbeing, police said in a news release.

Ermine was last seen in One Arrow First Nation on Wednesday around 10 p.m. at House 178.

He is thin with dark hair and a black left front tooth.

Police believe he may be accompanying his biological mother, 31-year-old Natasha Ermine, in a 2002 blue Chrysler Intrepid.

She is known to frequent Saskatoon and Sturgeon Lake First Nation, police say.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Wakaw RCMP or Crime Stoppers.