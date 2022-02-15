Voters cast ballots in northern Sask. byelection

Voters are heading to the polls in the Athabasca constituency.

The electoral district's MLA seat was left vacant when the NDP's Buckley Belanger stepped down last year to run for the Liberals federally.

Four candidates are vying to replace him:

Clint Arnason, Buffalo Party of Saskatchewan

Georgina Jolibois, New Democratic Party

Jim Lemaigre, Saskatchewan Party

Darwin Roy, Independent

The polls will be open from 9 a.m to 8 p.m. Tuesday.

Advance polling ran from Feb. 9 to 13 with 933 voters casting their ballots, according to Elections Saskatchewan.

There were also 40 mail-in ballot kits requested. The agency says the ballots must be in the mail by election day in order to be counted.