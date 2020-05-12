SASKATOON -- Volunteers were busy loading "cheer crates" Tuesday morning at Westmount Community School.

The Saskatoon Public Schools Foundation along with community partners launched the campaign in late April to help assist families in the COVID-19 pandemic.

Over 500 crates were assembled in the school gym and teachers and staff from 30 Saskatoon schools picked them up to deliver to families across the city.

Saskatoon Public Schools Foundation Executive Director Zeba Ahmad explained what’s in each crate.

"So half of it is food, it's about 100 dollars in value, there’s masks there's soap, there’s reading books, there’s supplemental education materials. There are frisbees and skipping ropes and sidewalk chalk, bubbles lots of things.”

Organizers are already planning on delivering more cheer crates in June and are currently looking for donations to help fill the need.