    • Volunteer crew battles two major, 'suspicious' fires in Martensville

    Volunteer firefighters in Martensville were dealing with two major fires in the community on Tuesday.

    A fire at 5th Street and 6th Avenue South caused major damage to a home.

    Just before noon, smoke could be seen rising from a massive hole in the structure where the roof had caved in.

    Crews were also battling a fire at a car dealership in the community. The Martensville Fire Department worked to extinguish the fire and said it was under control by late Tuesday morning.

    On its Facebook page, Premium Select Auto Solutions said no one was inside at the time of the fire, and there were no injuries.

    In a news release sent Tuesday afternoon, Martensville RCMP said the fires may be suspicious in nature.

    "Martensville RCMP are asking anyone who saw anything suspicious in these areas the morning of December 12, or who has any information about the fires, to contact their local police of jurisdiction," the news release said.

    --This is a developing story with more details to come.

