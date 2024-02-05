Viterra disputes terms of pay increase in new union contract
One of Canada’s largest grain handling companies is denying that a wage increase included in a just-approved collective agreement was intended for all employees.
Two Grain and General Services Union (GSU) locals voted in favour of a new collective agreement with Viterra on Jan. 19, which put an end to its legal strike position announced on Jan. 2.
GSU says the offer included a 4.5 per cent wage increase backdated to Jan. 1 2023, but its members have not yet seen the promised pay bump.
On Friday, the union said Viterra told them the wage increase was only applicable using the company’s “performance eligibility criteria” — meaning payroll goes up 4.5 per cent, but the company decides how much each worker gets, and new employees get nothing.
In a statement to CTV News on Monday, a spokesperson for Viterra said the company was “surprised by the GSU’s reaction.”
Viterra said its interpretation of how to apply the pay increase was consistent with the past several collective agreements and “confirmed with the mediator.”
The company spokesperson also pointed to language on the union’s website that says “eligible members will receive it” based on their hire date and what’s in their letter of offer.
Steve Torgerson, general secretary for the GSU, said the description on the union website was accurate, but their understanding was only those hired after Jan. 1, 2024 would be ineligible.
Based on what he’s heard from Viterra, Torgerson says the company intends to exclude about 25 per cent of the locals’ members — between 80 and 100 people.
“That’s a significant amount of people the company has just alienated.”
Torgerson said Viterra proposed to delete the pay-for-performance language around the wage increase. He says the actual language of the agreement says it will be paid to all employees.
“So I think them taking this sort of shocked approach is, to me, surprising,” he said.
“I don’t think they can have it both ways. In the final offer, it says this increase is not based on performance.”
Based on the communications between the two groups so far, Torgerson says it looks like the dispute will end up in litigation and the GSU members won’t be getting their money any time soon.
The locals represent Viterra employees across Saskatchewan and staff at the head office in Regina.
Viterra is an international agri-business that was formed in 2007 when the iconic Saskatchewan Wheat Pool merged with Agricore United. It handles and markets grain, along with other agricultural products.
Saskatoon Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
London police apologize for delay in sex assault charges against former world junior players
During a press conference on Monday, London's police chief apologized to the alleged victim of a 2018 sexual assault 'for the amount of time' it took to lay charges against five former world junior players.
King Charles diagnosed with cancer, to postpone public-facing duties
King Charles has been diagnosed with 'a form of cancer,' and will be postponing public-facing duties, Buckingham Palace said Monday. The statement did not specify which form of cancer doctors had found.
BREAKING B.C. minister stepping down over remarks about Middle East
B.C. Post-Secondary Education Minister Selina Robinson is resigning from her cabinet position after sparking widespread outrage by describing Israel as having been founded on a "crappy piece of land."
A Grammys snub? Fans speculate on Taylor Swift's lack of on-stage interaction with Celine Dion
In a whirlwind of reactions, fans took to social media to analyze Taylor Swift's lack of on-stage interaction with the Canadian music mogul Celine Dion.
He decided to move to Italy with his husband. Then his ex-wife bought a home down the road
They met in California back in the 1970s when they were both 18 and went on to marry at the age of 21. Five decades later, the American exes are both living in Italy with their husbands.
Parts of the Maritimes left with 100 cm as epic snowfall eases on Monday
The weekend snowstorm of February 3 and 4 brought a record amount of snow down for parts of the Maritimes.
Winnipeg parents charged with manslaughter after toddler dies from fentanyl intoxication
The parents of a one-year-old girl in Winnipeg have been charged with manslaughter after the child died from fentanyl intoxication.
Three auto theft convictions should mean three years in prison: Poilievre
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre says repeat car thieves should not be allowed to serve their sentence 'in their living room watching Netflix.'
How Canada's grocery stores get you to spend more
With food prices continuing to rise even as overall inflation has slowed, shoppers could be even more vulnerable to overspending after finding a good deal.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Regina
-
Sask. teachers to withdraw lunchtime supervision for one day
As contract negotiations continue to languish, Saskatchewan's teachers' union says educators will withdraw noon-hour supervision on Thursday.
-
Regina bus crash which injured 8 caused by medical emergency, police say
Regina police say no charges will be laid after a city transit bus collided with a light pole late Friday afternoon because the driver suffered a “medical emergency” resulting in the collision.
-
Viterra disputes terms of pay increase in new union contract
One of Canada’s largest grain handling companies is denying that a wage increase included in a just-approved collective agreement was intended for all employees.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg parents charged with manslaughter after toddler dies from fentanyl intoxication
The parents of a one-year-old girl in Winnipeg have been charged with manslaughter after the child died from fentanyl intoxication.
-
Man charged following Winnipeg bank robbery: police
The Winnipeg Police Service (WPS) has made an arrest after $10,000 was stolen from a bank on Friday.
-
'I have been in shock for months': Winnipeg jewelry designer to show at New York Fashion Week
A Winnipeg jewelry designer whose pieces have landed at the Oscars and the Golden Globes will now see her designs grace the New York Fashion Week catwalk.
Calgary
-
Calgary receives notice of recall petition for Mayor Jyoti Gondek
Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek has been targeted in a campaign that, if successful, could end her term in office.
-
Majority of Albertans support parental consent and/or notification for minor to get abortion: Survey
A new poll suggests a majority of Albertans support parental consent and/or notification for minors seeking abortions.
-
'I owe them my life': Lanny McDonald recovering in hospital after cardiac event
Flames legend Lanny McDonald, 70, is recovering in hospital in Calgary after he had a cardiac event over the weekend.
Edmonton
-
Dozens of crashes reported after snow blankets Edmonton roads again
After days of driving on relatively clear roads, Edmonton drivers were faced with snow once again on Monday morning.
-
London police apologize for delay in sex assault charges against former world junior players
During a press conference on Monday, London's police chief apologized to the alleged victim of a 2018 sexual assault 'for the amount of time' it took to lay charges against five former world junior players.
-
2 injured in crash northeast of Edmonton
Two people were hospitalized after a crash northeast of Edmonton last week.
Toronto
-
King Charles diagnosed with cancer, to postpone public-facing duties
King Charles has been diagnosed with 'a form of cancer,' and will be postponing public-facing duties, Buckingham Palace said Monday. The statement did not specify which form of cancer doctors had found.
-
A new name for BMO Field and everything else to know about the FIFA World Cup in Toronto
Toronto is one of 15 cities in North American that is set to host the 2026 FIFA World Cup, with the Big Smoke hosting a total of six matches. Here is a look at everything you need to know about Toronto’s role in the tournament.
-
Ontario officials share well wishes for King Charles following cancer diagnosis
Top Ontario officials are wishing King Charles a speedy recovery following the news of his cancer diagnosis.
Ottawa
-
These are the top 15 intersections for red light camera tickets in Ottawa
Newly released statistics show Ottawa's 85 red light cameras issued a total of 56,475 tickets to drivers in 2023, up from 45,723 tickets in 2022, 53,956 tickets in 2021 and 35,557 tickets in 2020.
-
Radioactive waste beside Ottawa River will remain hazardous for thousands of years: Citizens' groups
Citizens' groups from Ontario and Quebec have issued a warning saying that the radioactive waste destined for a planned nuclear waste disposal facility in Deep River, Ont., one kilometre from the Ottawa River, will remain hazardous for thousands of years.
-
King Charles diagnosed with cancer, to postpone public-facing duties
King Charles has been diagnosed with 'a form of cancer,' and will be postponing public-facing duties, Buckingham Palace said Monday. The statement did not specify which form of cancer doctors had found.
Vancouver
-
BREAKING
BREAKING B.C. minister stepping down over remarks about Middle East
B.C. Post-Secondary Education Minister Selina Robinson is resigning from her cabinet position after sparking widespread outrage by describing Israel as having been founded on a "crappy piece of land."
-
Lawsuit alleging B.C. priest and teacher sexually abused 6-year-old boy goes to trial
Lawyers for the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Vancouver are in B.C. Supreme Court this week, answering to a lawsuit brought by a B.C. man who says he was sexually assaulted by a priest and a Catholic school teacher when he was six years old.
-
Car fire on Vancouver's Downtown Eastside leaves 1 injured, road closed
Vancouver fire crews responded to a vehicle blaze on the Downtown Eastside Monday, which left one person injured.
Montreal
-
Montreal's Olympic Stadium is getting a new roof, with an $870 million price tag
The Quebec government says it will spend $870 million to replace the decaying roof of Montreal's Olympic Stadium, warning that if nothing is done the sports complex will have to close permanently within two years.
-
Parents question homeless shelter next to daycare after body discovered
Some parents are questioning whether a Montreal homeless shelter should be directly next to the daycare after the body of a 32-year-old man was found in the playground last week.
-
A Grammys snub? Fans speculate on Taylor Swift's lack of on-stage interaction with Celine Dion
In a whirlwind of reactions, fans took to social media to analyze Taylor Swift's lack of on-stage interaction with the Canadian music mogul Celine Dion.
Vancouver Island
-
BREAKING
BREAKING B.C. minister stepping down over remarks about Middle East
B.C. Post-Secondary Education Minister Selina Robinson is resigning from her cabinet position after sparking widespread outrage by describing Israel as having been founded on a "crappy piece of land."
-
Lawsuit alleging B.C. priest and teacher sexually abused 6-year-old boy goes to trial
Lawyers for the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Vancouver are in B.C. Supreme Court this week, answering to a lawsuit brought by a B.C. man who says he was sexually assaulted by a priest and a Catholic school teacher when he was six years old.
-
Victoria Native Friendship Centre loses vital funding for language revitalization program
Victoria Native Friendship Centre (VNFC) staff worry they’ll have to scale back a program that teaches hundreds of people Indigenous languages.
Atlantic
-
N.S. premier questions effectiveness of Cape Breton state of emergency after snowstorm
Many Maritimers had to dig themselves out of a fresh dump of snow Monday morning as the region continues to grapple with a storm that left many schools, universities and government offices closed.
-
Parts of the Maritimes left with 100 cm as epic snowfall eases on Monday
The weekend snowstorm of February 3 and 4 brought a record amount of snow down for parts of the Maritimes.
-
King Charles diagnosed with cancer, to postpone public-facing duties
King Charles has been diagnosed with 'a form of cancer,' and will be postponing public-facing duties, Buckingham Palace said Monday. The statement did not specify which form of cancer doctors had found.
Northern Ontario
-
London police apologize for delay in sex assault charges against former world junior players
During a press conference on Monday, London's police chief apologized to the alleged victim of a 2018 sexual assault 'for the amount of time' it took to lay charges against five former world junior players.
-
King Charles diagnosed with cancer, to postpone public-facing duties
King Charles has been diagnosed with 'a form of cancer,' and will be postponing public-facing duties, Buckingham Palace said Monday. The statement did not specify which form of cancer doctors had found.
-
Winnipeg parents charged with manslaughter after toddler dies from fentanyl intoxication
The parents of a one-year-old girl in Winnipeg have been charged with manslaughter after the child died from fentanyl intoxication.
London
-
London police apologize for delay in sex assault charges against former world junior players
During a press conference on Monday, London's police chief apologized to the alleged victim of a 2018 sexual assault 'for the amount of time' it took to lay charges against five former world junior players.
-
King Charles diagnosed with cancer, to postpone public-facing duties
King Charles has been diagnosed with 'a form of cancer,' and will be postponing public-facing duties, Buckingham Palace said Monday. The statement did not specify which form of cancer doctors had found.
-
New jobs coming to Strathroy, Ont. as employer stays put
The mayor of Strathroy-Caradoc is pleased to hear a key employer is staying put. Burnbrae Farms has announced it will build a 100,000 sq. ft. egg grading facility in the town’s industrial area alongside Highway 402.