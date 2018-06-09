

CTV Saskatoon





Developers have created a digital walking tour of Broadway Avenue, where people can re-imagine the Nutana area.

According to Adam Bisonnette, the co-creator of the digital walking tour, all you need is a cell-phone, a selfie and some friends.

“It’s exactly like a scavenger hunt. You’re tasked with finding certain things in the area and it’s looking for what creative solutions you can come up with,” Bissonette said.

The tour is all on the user’s cell phone. Users can text a number and the character, John Smith, pops up on the screen. Starting at Five Corners, John Smith gives players instructions and provides them with clues to get to their next location.

During the two-hour tour, users will learn the history of Broadway Avenue, while having fun.

“My dream one day is to be walking home from work or walking down Broadway with the kids on the weekend and being able to see people with bright coloured pamphlets and be like, ‘Oh I need to find the next clue," Bissonnette said.

The digital tour is also available at the Western Development Museum. It’s called “Boomtown Pursuit,” and the task is to chase down horse thieves.

Bissonnette said that tour takes about 45 minutes to complete.

Based on a report by CTV’s Stephanie Villella.