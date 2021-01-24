SASKATOON -- Sunday night the 2020 Saskatchewan Music Awards will take place online on Facebook and YouTube.

According to its website, the virtual music awards show is set to stream online at 8 p.m. on SaskMusic’s Facebook page and YouTube channel.

This year’s show will feature performances by ADEOLUWA, Belle Plaine, Last Birds and The North Sound, according to SaskMusic. The event will also feature guest appearances from Saskatchewan’s music scene.