SASKATOON -- The village of Guernsey, Sask. is being evacuated on Thursday morning after a train derailment that closed a major highway in both directions.

The Municipality of Usborne confirmed the evacuation to CTV News.

A freight train derailed near Guernsey, Sask. early Thursday morning, closing a major highway in both directions.

According to the RCMP, the train derailed about 6 a.m. CST near Guernsey, about 100 kilometres southeast of Saskatoon, making this the second derailment in the area in two months. Black smoke could be seen billowing from the site Thursday morning.

The derailed train belongs to Canadian Pacific, the company has confirmed to CTV News. Emergency responders have been sent to the scene for initial assessment, CP said in an emailed statement.

A CP train hauling crude oil derailed on Dec. 9, sending 33 cars off the tracks spilling over one million litres of oil, and sparking a massive fire.

It's unclear how many cars have come off the tracks.

More to come…