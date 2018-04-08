The town of Humboldt will gather on Sunday night to mourn the victims of a fatal bus crash on Friday night.

The vigil is scheduled for 7 p.m. at the home arena of the Broncos junior hockey team. Fifteen people were killed and 14 were injured after the team’s bus collided with a tractor trailer on Highway 35 about 30 kilometres north of Tisdale. The team was travelling to Nipawin to take on the Hawks in an SJHL playoff game.

The playoff series was supposed to continue at Elgar Petersen Arena in Humboldt on Sunday night.

Other Saskatchewan communities have also planned vigils to honour the victims in the crash.

The Nipawin Apostolic Church will host a vigil at the same time as the main vigil planned in Humboldt.

In Regina and Saskatoon, vigils are planned for Sunday night in front of city hall. The vigils will start at 7 p.m. and 6:45 p.m., respectively.

In Moose Jaw, Minto United Church has planned a candlelight vigil starting at 7 p.m. The village of Montmarte is asking people to bring candles to the local arena at 7 p.m. to remember the victims. Adam Herold, who died in the crash, was from Montmarte. He would have celebrated his 17th birthday on April 12.

Support for the Humboldt Broncos continues to pour in across the province. A GoFundMe page has raised more than $3 million.

With files from the Canadian Press and CTVNews.ca