SASKATOON -- A vigil is planned Monday night for a 23-year-old woman who died after being hit by a vehicle in a Saskatoon parking lot over the weekend.

Kionna Nicotine was struck and killed around 4:30 a.m. on Saturday in a parking lot in the 700 block of Appleby Drive, according to Saskatoon Police Service.

Stacey-Marie Antoinette Stone has been charged with impaired driving causing death in connection to the incident.

Stone appeared in court Monday morning and is scheduled to be back in court for a bail hearing on Wednesday.

Nicotine’s family said they will be holding a candlelight vigil Monday night around 7 p.m. where the crash took place.

They are encouraging people who plan on attending to wear a face mask and practice physical distancing.

The family has also set up a GoFundMe page in Nicotine’s honour to raise money for a scholarship for the LGBTQ community. Nicotine’s family told CTV News that she was a Nicotine’s advocate for people in the LGBTQ community and helped encourage them to accept and love themselves.

“Kionna Nicotine was a kind-hearted loving wife, daughter, sister, granddaughter, niece, cousin, auntie, friend, who was loved by everyone who knew her. She could brighten up the world with her smile. Kionna loved to help others and was always quick to make someone laugh,” the description on the GoFundMe page says.

So far $2,580 has been raised out of the $10,000 goal.