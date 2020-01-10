SASKATOON -- The Persian Student Association held a vigil at the University of Saskatchewan on Friday for the victims of the Ukrainian International Airlines flight that crashed in Iran this week.

“This is my family, the people that are here are my family out of the country and the way that Iranians are raised, you are told that everyone in the community is your brother or sister,” organizer Amir Abolhassani said.

All 176 people on board the plane were killed after it crashed in a field outside Tehran shortly after takeoff, including 57 Canadians.

None of the victims have been identified as Saskatchewan residents, but the university has a large number of Iranian students attending classes on campus.

One of the victims was U of S researcher Marzieh (Mari) Foroutan. Though Foroutan was based at the University of Waterloo, she was part of Global Water Futures — a U of S led research program.