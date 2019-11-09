SASKATOON -- Community members came together to hold a vigil for a baby discovered dead in a downtown Saskatoon dumpster Friday morning.

More than 40 people were in attendance, laying down cups with little electronic candles in them, and embracing each other as they struggled to come to terms with the tragic event.

“Everybody’s in a loss for words.” said Mario Fiddler, who sang at the vigil. “Nobody plans for this. There’s no agenda for times like this. We have to basically come together, work together with the police, with anyone that’s a witness.”

Several people spoke after Fiddler was done his first song. Comments from those in attendance ranged from outrage at the mother, to support for her.

Some in attendance shed tears as they placed the candles by a collection of stuffed animals and toys, placed the previous night by community members.

“The community comes together, they work together. It shows unity, it shows the love.” Fiddler said, stating they’re also trying to raise awareness so something like this doesn’t happen again, and urging the mother to come forward.

“I would just urge her strongly to just tell somebody. Let someone know,” Fiddler said. “We know that she probably need help so we want her to come forward so she can get the help that she needs.”