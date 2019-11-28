SASKATOON -- Vietnamese rolls were by far the most craved food delivery item in the city during 2019, according to new numbers released by Skip the Dishes.

The food delivery app firm says the dish was ordered nearly 18,000 times this year.

Barbecue chicken on vermicelli, another Vietnamese dish, came in second place, with around 14,000 orders.

Thien Vietnam was among the three most popular restaurants for app users in Saskatoon.

Big Wings and News Island Sushi were also clear favourites, Skip the Dishes said in a news release.

The company also said one unidentified Saskatoon user of the app ordered food 518 times in 2019.

The city's most expensive single order this year was $645. It included a haul of 15 pizzas, the company said.

A user in the Toronto area placed Canada's priciest single order through the app in 2019, with a bill of $4004.