Video shows moose going for a swim in Saskatoon
A large moose drew the attention of onlookers in downtown Saskatoon on Tuesday morning.
The sneaky cervid was spotted walking through a few downtown streets including the CTV Saskatoon parking lot.
It then decided to head to the river where it took a dip just west of the Sid Buckwold bridge.
Paddle boarders kept their distance while the moose basked under their watchful eyes.
Heat warnings issued in four provinces
Environment Canada issued heat warnings in four provinces on Tuesday, including Ontario, Manitoba, Saskatchewan and Quebec.
How a misspelled name on a plane ticket ruined one family's trip
From waiting overnight at a passport office to missing their international flight to visit an ill relative, things have been a nightmare for one family from Woodstock, Ont.
Fire engulfs homes near London as temperatures hit record 40C
Britain recorded its highest ever temperature of 40C on Tuesday as a heatwave gripping Europe intensified, forcing train tracks to buckle and fueling a spate of fires across London.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau rips Hockey Canada leadership over sex assault fund
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau understands the public's frustration and disgust with Hockey Canada. He shares many of those same feelings. Trudeau ripped the federation's leadership Tuesday in the wake of revelations that it maintains a fund meant to deal with sexual abuse claims.
Researchers say extreme heat is making mental health crises more common
Health-care researchers are warning about the effects of high temperatures on mental health, amid a string of heat waves in Europe, the United Kingdom and North America.
Ex-Mountie sticks by story denying responding to 2013 domestic attack by mass killer
A former Mountie is standing by his account that challenges testimony the RCMP failed to respond to a domestic violence call in 2013 involving the Nova Scotia mass shooter.
Canadians making progress on relying less on single-use plastics like straws and bags: StatCan
Canadians are making progress on moving away from single-use plastics by using fewer disposable straws and relying on reusable bags, water bottles and mugs, according to data from Statistics Canada.
Nova Scotia mass killer accumulated cash through 'illegitimate or suspicious' means
The Nova Scotia mass killer used 'illegitimate or suspicious means' to amass cash and enjoy a lifestyle well beyond his reported $40,000 annual income, the inquiry into his 2020 murders has found.
These are the best stargazing spots in Canada, according to a travel website
An online travel search website has ranked Alberta's Banff National Park as the most 'Instagrammable' place to stargaze in Canada this year.
Gwen Stefani, banana theft, and extreme heat among the top surprises of Country Thunder 2022
The 2022 running of Country Thunder Saskatchewan had its fair share of surprises, and according to Pure Country Afternoons host Brandon Hall, this year’s festival will be remembered for these five reasons.
Regina man dies in collision near Estevan
An 18-year-old Regina man has died following a collision near Estevan, Sask. according to RCMP.
Finance minister defends $8K flight to North Battleford
Finance Minister Donna Harpauer is defending her decision to spend nearly $8,000 of government money on flights from Regina to North Battleford, Sask. following criticism about the cost.
How much rain fell in Manitoba during Tuesday's storm?
Southern Manitoba was hit with severe thunderstorms on Tuesday morning, bringing more than 100 millimetres (mm) of rain to parts of the province.
'The patients could hear him screaming': Winnipeg man in pain left waiting one hour for ER doctor
A Manitoba couple claims they experienced how broken the hospital system is after their recent visit to a Winnipeg emergency department.
Manitoba residential school survivors working through logistical challenges to attend Pope’s visit
Some residential school survivors in Manitoba are preparing to attend Pope Francis’s visit to Canada but the trip planning has come with a few challenges.
1 dead after motorcycle collides with deer on Hwy. 22
A 56-year-old woman died Tuesday after a motorcycle she was a passenger on collided with a deer.
Calgary family claims Sunwing delays, poor communication made them miss Cuban vacation
Members of the Palma family thought they would be sipping margaritas on a beach in Cuba this week, but allege they had trouble boarding their Sunwing flight due to delays and poor communication.
Travellers at Calgary airport have mixed reactions to return of random COVID-19 testing
Random COVID-19 testing for inbound air travellers has resumed at the Calgary International Airport as well as three other Canadian airports.
Three generations reunited by Dutch reality show
Thanks to a Dutch reality television show, a dying Edmonton man was able to hold his grandson for the first time before saying goodbye.
'Class it up': UCP candidates Smith and Toews trade jabs over past PST comments
A pair of candidates trying to become the next premier of Alberta are turning up the heat on one another over comments each have made regarding a provincial sales tax.
MacEwan Indigenous centre makes way to welcome residential school survivors
kihêw waciston, MacEwan’s Indigenous learning centre, is preparing for the arrival of hundreds of residential school survivors that will be staying at the downtown campus during the Pope’s visit.
GTA faces 'unprecedented surge' in terminated condo listings of 643 per cent in six months
The Greater Toronto Area is facing an “unprecedented surge” in the number of terminated condo real estate listings, which indicates that the region’s housing market is continuing to slow down, experts say.
Ontario woman warns about computer virus banking scam after losing $60,000
An Ontario senior says she is devastated after losing $60,000 in a banking scam that started when a virus popped up on her laptop computer screen.
One person dead after vehicle goes into Lake Ontario
One person has died after a pickup truck went into Lake Ontario in Pickering.
Ottawa family could miss Disney World trip due to passport delays
An Ottawa dad may be forced to cancel a surprise trip to Disney World for his nine-year-old son because they still haven't received passports nearly 16 weeks after applying.
Inquest into Ottawa construction worker's death postponed
A coroner's inquest into the death of an Ottawa construction worker who died while working on the Claridge Icon building has been postponed.
Innocent, elderly bystander 'caught in crossfire' of fight on Downtown Eastside
A woman in her 80s was bear-sprayed when she was "caught in the crossfire" of a fight on Vancouver's Downtown Eastside Monday, according to police.
Accuser cross-examined at sexual assault trial for former Vancouver Canuck
The woman who testified that former Vancouver Canucks forward Jake Virtanen raped her in his hotel room was cross-examined in B.C. Supreme Court on Tuesday, during day two of the high-profile sexual assault trial.
Recipe for hope: B.C. woman's banana bread helps build orphanage, school, clinic
To many people, Barb Giraud is known as the "banana bread lady" – for the tasty loaves she has used to fundraise for life-changing projects a world away from her home in Abbotsford, B.C.
WEATHER | Multiple heat warnings in effect in Quebec, thunderstorms coming
Heat has been making the headlines across Europe over the past week, with temperature records being shattered, and now heat warnings are in effect for parts of Southwestern Quebec, including Montreal.
COVID-19 claims 35 more lives in Quebec as infections rise
An additional 35 Quebecers have died due to COVID-19, for a total of 15,800 since the pandemic began.
SPCA, police rescue over a dozen cats from a Montreal storage locker
Montreal SPCA staff rescued more than a dozen cats and kittens locked in a storage locker in what they call 'unsanitary' conditions.
'Pretty treacherous': Search teams rescue 2 climbers from remote gully on Vancouver Island
A pair of climbers were rescued from a steep gully on Vancouver Island thanks to the efforts of search and rescue crews from the island and the Lower Mainland.
Saanich bank where 6 police officers were shot, 2 suspects killed reopens to customers
A Saanich, B.C., bank branch where police officers faced a hail of gunfire in a botched robbery has reopened Tuesday.
Police seize shotgun, suspected fentanyl in Langford drug bust
A 32-year-old man from Langford, B.C., has been arrested after police seized weapons and large quantities of drugs from a home near Goldstream Avenue.
Ex-Mountie sticks by story denying responding to 2013 domestic attack by mass killer
A former Mountie is standing by his account that challenges testimony the RCMP failed to respond to a domestic violence call in 2013 involving the Nova Scotia mass shooter.
N.S. premier reopening legislature to stop recommended pay hikes for its members
Nova Scotia's legislature will reconvene next week to stop the implementation of a pay bump for its members that would raise annual salaries above $100,000, Premier Tim Houston said Tuesday.
Nova Scotia mass killer accumulated cash through 'illegitimate or suspicious' means
The Nova Scotia mass killer used 'illegitimate or suspicious means' to amass cash and enjoy a lifestyle well beyond his reported $40,000 annual income, the inquiry into his 2020 murders has found.
Sudbury dancer wins national competition
An elite dancer from Sudbury won a handful of awards at her final dance competition.
More than half of Sudbury hospital care workers say they have been sexually harassed, assaulted
A new CUPE poll has found more than half of Sudbury hospital nurses, PSWs and other staff are being subjected to high rates of sexual violence.
Drunk from Sudbury disrupts Elliot Lake drag race
A 31-year-old from Sudbury has been charged following a disturbance at the municipal airport just south of Elliot Lake on July 17.
Man charged in connection to disturbance at Wortley Village Pride event speaks out
London police have identified the person charged in connection with an altercation at the Wortley Pride event over the weekend, and on Tuesday, he shared his side of the story with CTV News London.
London police investigating after suspect brandishes possible firearm on city bus
London police are investigating after what was believed to have been a firearm was brandished towards a city bus driver in Westmount late Tuesday afternoon.