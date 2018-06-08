A cab driver in Saskatoon has been suspended and charged with assault following an incident that’s gaining traction on social media.

A video posted on Facebook Friday morning shows a Comfort Cab driver and passenger involved in a dispute outside a home on Diefenbaker Drive. Police say the argument was over a fare. Near the end of the video, the Comfort Cab drives away while the passenger’s feet hang outside the vehicle.

“The cab was driving in front of me when it swerved to the side and abruptly stopped. You hear stories of cab drivers getting robbed so I pulled a U-turn and started videoing,” said Andrea Fiss, who witnessed the incident on April 27, told CTV News.

The 45-year-old driver has been suspended by both Comfort Cab and the city’s taxi bylaw manager.

“No matter what the circumstances, the action taken by the driver as seen in the video is not acceptable,” Comfort Cab wrote in a news release.

Saskatoon police said the passenger suffered minor injuries after the driver tried to physically remove her from the back of the cab. Officers arrested the driver at the intersection of Diefenbaker and Centennial Drive and charged the man with common assault.

Comfort Cab said a police investigation is still underway where officers will refer to the in-car security camera footage.