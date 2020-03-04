SASKATOON -- A video that appears to show fireworks flying out of a moving car as it rolls down a Saskatoon freeway has caught the attention of many online, including Saskatoon police.

It's not known when the clip was originally recorded, but it has garnered thousands of views since it was posted Feb. 28, just before midnight, on a local Facebook page.

In the clip, a car can be seen travelling north on the Idylwyld Freeway towards the city's downtown as fireworks blast out of its windows.

According to a Saskatoon Police Service spokesperson, police are looking for additional information in regards to the video and are asking anyone who knows more about it to call police or contact Crime Stoppers.