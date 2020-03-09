SASKATOON -- The Saskatchewan Public Complaints Commission is investigating a bystander’s video, capturing a violent interaction between two police officers and a man they were trying to apprehend.

According to the Estevan Police Service, shortly after midnight on March 8, officers were involved in a physical arrest with a man in the area of Sixth Street and 13th Avenue.

In news release police said the "situation escalated quickly resulting in officers using force on the individual."

Cellphone video captured from across the street, by someone who hasn't been identified posted to Facebook, shows two officers on top of the man.

Arguing can be faintly heard in the video. One of the officers, on top of the man, is seen throwing punches.

Estevan Police Chief Paul Ladouceur said in a news release "there is no doubt that the video is disturbing; hoewever, the video only represents a portion of the overall interaction."

Ladouceur added he is certain the public has many questions surrounding this incident and believes the public is entitled to answers.

"I have contacted the Public Complaints Commission of Saskatchewan to request a comprehensive, objective, independent investigation into the actions of members involved," he said in a release.

To protect the integrity of the investigation the EPS said it will not be commenting further on this matter.

The Public Complaints Commission is a non-police body appointed by the province that investigates complaints made against municipal police.