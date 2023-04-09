Video: Saskatoon police plane tracks stolen vehicle as it speeds through the city

Three people were taken into custody on Friday after police located a stolen vehicle that was tracked by the Saskatoon police’s airplane.

Police released a video on social media on Friday showing the vehicle, a grey SUV, driving through the King George and South West Industrial neighbourhoods at a high rate of speed.

According to police, the driver was wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for failing to meet the conditions of his parole.

The Saskatoon police did not provide any further information about the incident, and their communications staff are unavailable until Tuesday.