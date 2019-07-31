There’s an explanation for a strange green glow caught on camera during Tuesday’s lightning storm, according to Warman’s fire chief.

The video, submitted to CTV News, was taken northeast of Saskatoon near Highway 41 – overlooking the Warman and Aberdeen area. It shows a green glow right after a lightning strike.

“That green glow is known as a ‘power arc,’ and is typical of a lightning strike hitting a high voltage line,” Russ Austin, Warman’s fire chief, told CTV News in an email. “The lightning hits a line and arcs to a second line causing them to short circuit and produce that green glow.”

No serious damage was reported following Tuesday night’s lightning storm, according to Austin and the Saskatoon Fire Department.