

Jonathan Charlton, CTV Saskatoon





Saskatoon Police Service says it is looking into an apparent assault on a woman by several children at Pleasant Hill Park.

The incident happened around 7 p.m. Monday, a witness told CTV News.

The witness said he had gone to the park to read a book when he saw a group of kids throwing stones at “people going by.”

“I intervened, I was like, ‘stop, that’s not a nice thing to do’ and this kid said, ‘you’re not my dad.’ They stopped and I went and sat down but I didn’t realize one of the ladies recorded it (on her phone). A few minutes later they went to this lady and started beating her up.”

The witness, who recorded the incident, requested anonymity because he fears for his safety.

“So basically I just recorded it and hopefully people will see this and it will create more awareness and possibly someone is going to do something about it, and maybe even have security in the parks.”

The video appears to show a group of young children punching and kicking a woman several times before dispersing.

Police spokesperson Julie Clark told CTV News in an email: “We have since been in contact with the complainant and will be looking into the matter."