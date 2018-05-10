

A federal judge tasked with choosing whether or not to approve an $875-million settlement for the victims of the ’60s Scoop is hearing arguments Thursday both for and against the proposed settlement.

The judge is in Saskatoon, at the Radisson Hotel, where more than 100 people are attending the hearing — which was moved to the hotel from court to accommodate the number of attendees.

Some in attendance, victims of the ’60s Scoop, are sharing their stories. Others are at the hearing just to listen.

Supporters of the settlement see the proposal as a symbolic restitution for those who lost their cultural identities during the ’60s Scoop — a period of 40 years, between 1951 and 1991, that saw Indigenous children in Canada taken from their homes and adopted out to non-Indigenous families.

The Canadian government announced in October it will provide up to $750 million in direct compensation to about 20,000 survivors, as well as $50 million for a new Indigenous Healing Foundation and another $75 million for legal fees.

The agreement has yet to be finalized, and the judge is deciding whether to accept or deny the proposed settlement.

Coleen Rajotte, an opponent of the settlement and attendee at the hearing, said she doesn’t believe enough consultation was done prior to the proposal. She also argued claimants will lose their right to sue the federal government if they accept the money.

She wants to see the Canadian government redo the process.

“I’d like to see meetings set up across the country where it’s well-advertised and adoptees could come out to public meetings,” Rajotte said. “If they lived in remote communities, every chief and council should be written and full information packages should be dropped off at every band office across the country. Then, councillors could distribute it to adoptees and everyone should be informed in the best way possible.”

Another attendee, Raven Sinclair, is a lead advisor for the Indigenous Healing Foundation. She said she understands the arguments against accepting the settlement but wants to see the foundation come to fruition — which can’t happen if the settlement is denied.

The foundation would provide support for those affected by the ’60s Scoop.