Justice Neil Gabrielson on Wednesday morning accepted an advisory committee's recommendation that each family who lost a loved one in the Humboldt Broncos bus crash will receive $525,000, which each survivor will receive $475,000.

The committee was formed to divide the $15.2 million GoFundMe campaign set up in the wake of the April 6 crash that killed 16 and injured 13 others.

The lawyer representing the memorial fund told court Wednesday that the circumstances of all 29 families are not equal, with huge differences in emotional circumstances.

The lawyer representing the family of Evan Thomas said that family has no difficulty with the committee’s recommendations or whatever the court would decide, saying they are simply grateful for the money raised to help families and survivors.

However the lawyer for the family of Logan Boulet had said while the family respects the committee’s work, they felt the money should be split equally between all 29 families.

While the Boulets would receive less money this way, they believe it’s "the right thing to do," the lawyer said.

More to come.