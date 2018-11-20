Victim speaks out after serious highway crash
Published Tuesday, November 20, 2018 9:35PM CST
Last Updated Tuesday, November 20, 2018 9:36PM CST
For Sam Miller, it was a moment that changed his life forever.
"Anything that was based around the accident i have no idea,” Miller said. “Not even a guess really.”
In August, while heading out for a camping trip, Miller, Sara Burgess and another man were travelling on Highway 19, when they say they approached an on-coming semi-truck with a wide load. Burgess says the moment they passed by, part of the truck’s load smashed right into their vehicle.
"So the bottom corner was overhanging in our lane and so I just remember seeing the corner coming through out windshield." Burgess said.
Miller suffered brain injuries and had to have his left arm amputated as a result of the crash. He says each day is a fight to continue recovering, and finds some normal everyday tasks a challenge. "Like the things that were simple are now extremely difficult or impossible,” Miller said.
RCMP say the driver of the semi-truck was charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and failing to stop at an accident. There is no word if any load carrying regulations were violated, but the collision comes at a time of mounting pressure to increase training for truck drivers.
A GoFundMe page has been setup to help Miller with his expenses as he continues to go through recovery.