For Sam Miller, it was a moment that changed his life forever.

"Anything that was based around the accident i have no idea,” Miller said. “Not even a guess really.”

In August, while heading out for a camping trip, Miller, Sara Burgess and another man were travelling on Highway 19, when they say they approached an on-coming semi-truck with a wide load. Burgess says the moment they passed by, part of the truck’s load smashed right into their vehicle.

"So the bottom corner was overhanging in our lane and so I just remember seeing the corner coming through out windshield." Burgess said.

Miller suffered brain injuries and had to have his left arm amputated as a result of the crash. He says each day is a fight to continue recovering, and finds some normal everyday tasks a challenge. "Like the things that were simple are now extremely difficult or impossible,” Miller said.

RCMP say the driver of the semi-truck was charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and failing to stop at an accident. There is no word if any load carrying regulations were violated, but the collision comes at a time of mounting pressure to increase training for truck drivers.

A GoFundMe page has been setup to help Miller with his expenses as he continues to go through recovery.